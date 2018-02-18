Local

Stolen car sought after armed robbery

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

February 18, 2018 08:48 PM

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a car stolen at gunpoint in Macon on Sunday.

Gregory Wayne Salter, 58, reported that at 5:18 p.m. two men approached him after he pulled into his driveway in the 3800 block of Mathis Drive in south Macon, according to a release. The men pulled him out of his vehicle, with one brandishing a knife and the other a pink handgun.

The suspects got his keys and fled in the vehicle, a gold 2001 Honda Accord, toward Sylvian Drive. The tag number is DP5RT2.

The suspects were described as black males. The one with the knife was described as short with a mask over his face. Witnesses were not able to get a good description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

