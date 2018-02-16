This 2-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who was stolen from an Atlanta animal shelter while waiting for the family who adopted her to pick her up has been returned unharmed, according to an Atlanta police Facebook post.
Local

It's tail-wagging ending for an adopted dog stolen from an Atlanta animal shelter

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

February 16, 2018 07:05 PM

If dogs could talk, it's likely a 2-year-old Yorshire Terrier mix stolen from an Atlanta animal shelter would have a tale to tell.

The adopted dog was taken from Fulton County Animal Services earlier this week before her forever family arrived to take her home.

The dog was returned unharmed by one of the suspects Friday, Atlanta police posted on Facebook.

The suspects, a young man and a woman, spent about 10 minute in Fulton County Animal Services on Feb. 11 before they made off with the Yorkie hidden in a large purse.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta posted a surveillance video of the dog theft on its Facebook page along with an offer of $2,000 reward. The story was picked up by multiple news outlets.

Atlanta police are continuing to pursue the the case and are seeking information on the couple responsible for the theft.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident please call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A family who wanted to adopt a dog from a shelter was faced with an empty kennel when they came to pick her up. Surveillance video shows that a couple scooped up the dog and drove away. Atlanta Police Department

