The Georgia Lottery is looking for the person who bought a winning Mega Millions ticket at a Middle Georgia grocery store. Grant Blankenship breaking@macon.com

Check your lottery tickets for winning Mega Millions numbers played in Middle Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 16, 2018 09:48 AM

A midstate grocery customer is a Mega Millions prize winner.

The Georgia Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold in Lizella for the Feb. 9 drawing.

Someone played the lucky numbers at Frenchie's Grocery at 6011 Bethel Church Road for last week's drawing that drew numbers 28-34-41-46-47 and the Mega Ball of 14.

The $10,000 winner has four of the winning numbers and the Mega Ball.

In Georgia, Mega Millions winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

For more information on how to collect the money, log onto www.galottery.com.

