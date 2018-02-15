Trump to nominate Monroe County sheriff for U.S. Marshal

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his intentions to nominate Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia.
The nomination, announced in a news release from the White House Press Secretary's Office, comes almost exactly a year after Bittick visited Trump at the White House. The Forsyth lawman was among a handful of sheriffs nationwide who met with Trump to talk about law enforcement issues.
The U.S. Marshal "performs essential functions of protecting the federal judiciary by apprehending fugitives, transporting prisoners, and protecting witnesses," the news release said. "These candidates share the President’s vision for 'Making America Safe Again.' "
Bittick has been sheriff for 35 years following in the footsteps of his father, L.C. Bittick, who was sheriff before him.
Bittick has worked for the Monroe County sheriff's office since 1972. He was president of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association from 1999 to 2000 and president of the National Sheriff’s Association from 2001 to 2002. Bittick graduated from Mercer University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He also is a graduate of the 130th Session of the FBI National Academy.
Reached by phone Thursday, Bittick said he could not comment.
David L. Lyons, who recently retired as chief of police for Garden City, near Savannah, will be Trump's nominee for U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia, the news release said.
Lyons, who was chief in Garden City for about 15 years, also worked as chief of police in Zebulon from 2000 to 2002. Lyons was deputy director of the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency from 1997 to 2000 and chief of police in Woodstock from 1997 to 1999. Lyons was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, the news release said. Lyons graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in human services, then from Central Michigan University with a master's degree in business. He also holds a law degree from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law.
