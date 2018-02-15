Taillights in the woods alert deputy to serious crash off I-75

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy spotted red taillights off Interstate 75 North and discovered an SUV had crashed into the woods early Thursday.
At about 6 a.m., the officer found 22-year-old Nigel Hicks semi-conscious behind the wheel of a 2007 Ford Explorer that had gone off the road on the Bass Road exit, Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said.
An ambulance rushed Hicks to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was stabilized, but listed in critical condition, Williams said.
Due to the serious nature of the crash, traffic fatality investigators closed the exit for about two and a half hours as they took photographs, gathered evidence and marked the skid marks on the pavement.
Never miss a local story.
The ramp reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
Comments