The Bass Road exit of interstate 75 north closed after 6 AM Thursday, February 14, 2018, following a crash of an SUV into the woods. The 22-year-old driver was semi conscious when authorities arrived. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
The Bass Road exit of interstate 75 north closed after 6 AM Thursday, February 14, 2018, following a crash of an SUV into the woods. The 22-year-old driver was semi conscious when authorities arrived. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Taillights in the woods alert deputy to serious crash off I-75

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 15, 2018 08:43 AM

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy spotted red taillights off Interstate 75 North and discovered an SUV had crashed into the woods early Thursday.

At about 6 a.m., the officer found 22-year-old Nigel Hicks semi-conscious behind the wheel of a 2007 Ford Explorer that had gone off the road on the Bass Road exit, Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said.

An ambulance rushed Hicks to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was stabilized, but listed in critical condition, Williams said.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, traffic fatality investigators closed the exit for about two and a half hours as they took photographs, gathered evidence and marked the skid marks on the pavement.

The ramp reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

