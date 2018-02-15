Taillights in the woods alert deputy to serious crash off I-75

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:15 Little Richard, Otis, and even Tennessee Williams worked there Pause 1:22 New security procedures coming to Bibb schools 0:51 Woman's SUV clipped poles before hitting tree in fatal crash 3:04 Judge to kidnapper: People are afraid of Macon. You’re why. 1:43 This Ocmulgee River sportsman missed the boat 1:22 New Macon Baseball Walk of Fame for Luther Williams Field 2:15 Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage 1:40 MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College 0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Bass Road exit of interstate 75 north closed after 6 AM Thursday, February 14, 2018, following a crash of an SUV into the woods. The 22-year-old driver was semi conscious when authorities arrived. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

The Bass Road exit of interstate 75 north closed after 6 AM Thursday, February 14, 2018, following a crash of an SUV into the woods. The 22-year-old driver was semi conscious when authorities arrived. Liz Fabian The Telegraph