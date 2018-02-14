Woman killed in Valentine's Day crash as SUV hits tree

A Jones County woman was killed Wednesday morning on Graham Road.
The woman, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV from Gray toward Macon, left the highway in a curve around 9 a.m.
The vehicle appeared to have clipped a couple of utility poles before slamming head-on into a tree.
She was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
Jones County sheriff's deputies had the road blocked for about 90 minutes before the scene was clear.
Her identity will not be released until her family is notified.
Come back to macon.com for updates.
Comments