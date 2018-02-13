She got her start singing in Macon. Now she's set to appear on NBC's 'The Voice'

A musician who got her start in Macon, singing at church and performing at Bragg Jam, is set to appear on Season 14 of NBC's "The Voice."
Molly Stevens, a 34-year-old solo artist formerly in the duo "Molly and Me," broke the news to her fans, family and friends in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
Stevens moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2009, according to her biography on Bragg Jam's website.
"Molly is a powerhouse vocalist who lays her soul on the stage for all to feel," according to the artist's bio. "Complimented by raw and real lyrics that capture the audience, she reels you in to the depth of her heart as she sings about her story."
The first episode of season 14 is set to air Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Grammy-winning musician Kelly Clarkson will join judges Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, according to Parade.com.
