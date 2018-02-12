Chipper? Blue Moon? Pete? Who belongs in new Macon Baseball Walk of Fame?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:22 New Macon Baseball Walk of Fame for Luther Williams Field Pause 2:15 Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage 1:40 MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College 0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 1:23 Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home 5:07 Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police 1:29 Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:09 Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road 0:59 New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Middle Georgia baseball fans are invited to vote for the first dozen inductees to the Macon Baseball Walk of Fame at Luther Williams Field. The Macon Bacon summer collegiate league baseball team will be erecting plaques as part of the renovation at the historic baseball field in Central City Park that was featured in movies such as "42" and "Trouble with the Curve." Liz Fabian The Telegraph

