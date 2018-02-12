Chipper? Blue Moon? Pete? Who belongs in new Macon Baseball Walk of Fame?

As Luther Williams Field gets a makeover for the new Macon Bacon baseball team, the ball club wants to honor major league greats who have ties to the community.
Fans are invited to vote for up to five players who will be part of the inaugural class of a Macon Baseball Walk of Fame to be built and unveiled this summer at the historic stadium in Central City Park.
Pete Rose, Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Vince Coleman have all played at the park. Other players, including John "Blue Moon" Odom, Rondell White and Kevin Brown, grew up in Middle Georgia.
Macon Bacon President Todd Pund said the new Walk of Fame is a way to celebrate Middle Georgia's influence on the sport at the stadium, which has been featured in baseball films such as "42," "Trouble with the Curve" and "The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings."
Never miss a local story.
"So many people have just great thoughts, great experiences in the past," Pund said at Monday's announcement at the park. "I've never been in a market where people love the stadium as much as people care about Luther Wiliams Field and what it can mean to the community moving forward."
For the next couple of weeks, the public is invited to log onto www.maconbaconbaseball.com and cast ballots from the list of nominees.
Pund hopes to induct a class of 12 this summer when the wall is unveiled at a ceremony that could include appearances at the park by the inductees, if they are available.
Four businesses already have signed on to sponsor players' plaques, which will be fastened to the brick wall near the gate.
Comments