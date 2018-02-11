More Videos

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College 1:40

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College

Pause
Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 0:20

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 3:53

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home 1:23

Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home

Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police 5:07

Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:29

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road 1:09

Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered 0:58

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day 2:45

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day

A man was found shot dead inside a car on Carling Avenue in Macon, Ga., near Mercer University on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Carling Avenue in Macon, Ga., near Mercer University on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Local

Man charged with murder in Carling Avenue shooting

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

February 11, 2018 11:57 AM

A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting near Mercer University last week.

Keith Beddingfield, 25, of Gray, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the death of Javaris Antoine Brown, 33, on Feb. 4, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. He was also charged with parole violation. State parole officers participated in the arrest.

No details about what led to the arrest were released.

Brown was found shot dead inside a car on Carling Avenue, which is on the opposite side of Interstate 75 from Mercer University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College 1:40

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College

Pause
Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 0:20

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 3:53

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home 1:23

Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home

Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police 5:07

Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:29

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road 1:09

Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered 0:58

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day 2:45

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College

View More Video