Man charged with murder in Carling Avenue shooting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:40 MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College Pause 0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 1:23 Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home 5:07 Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police 1:29 Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:09 Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road 0:59 New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 0:58 Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered 2:45 Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A man was found shot dead inside a car on Carling Avenue in Macon, Ga., near Mercer University on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

A man was found shot dead inside a car on Carling Avenue in Macon, Ga., near Mercer University on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph