Man charged with murder in Carling Avenue shooting

A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting near Mercer University last week.
Keith Beddingfield, 25, of Gray, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the death of Javaris Antoine Brown, 33, on Feb. 4, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. He was also charged with parole violation. State parole officers participated in the arrest.
No details about what led to the arrest were released.
Brown was found shot dead inside a car on Carling Avenue, which is on the opposite side of Interstate 75 from Mercer University.
