Woman charged with murder in fatal accident

A woman is charged with murder following a domestic dispute that led to a car chase with gunfire, then a fatal accident.
Precell Carlton Brooks Jr., 47, of Macon, died in the accident that happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bloomfield Drive and Williamson Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
Kristy Nicoshen Buckner, 23, is charged with murder and aggravated assault. Prior to the accident, the release stated, she and her boyfriend Edwin Jamaal Williams, 28, of Macon, got into an argument at College Park Apartments on Williamson Road. Williams allegedly choked her, then Buckner retrieved a pistol. Williams fled the apartment complex in his vehicle, a Chevy Caprice Classic station wagon. Buckner got in her car, a Honda Accord, and began to follow him.
She fired several shots at the vehicle, the release stated, and as they approached the Bloomfield Drive intersection, Williams ran a red light, striking a Ford Explorer driven by Brooks, who was traveling south on Bloomfield Drive. The Ford Explorer overturned and Brooks was ejected. Williams' vehicle struck the front of Abundant Harvest Church.
Never miss a local story.
Brooks was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Williams was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Buckner returned to her apartment. Deputies found her there and took her to the sheriff's office. After interviewing her she was charged with murder in the death of Brooks and with aggravated assault for shooting at Williams, the release stated. Williams was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly choking Buckner.
Comments