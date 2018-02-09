She saw a cop and started crying. A video ensures she'll never forget what happened next.

0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court Pause

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

1:23 Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home

5:07 Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police

1:29 Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

1:09 Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road

0:59 New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

0:58 Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered

2:45 Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day