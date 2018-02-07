Willie Nelson will be on the road to Macon again, so hold onto your tickets

Willie Nelson fans will have to wait nine more months to see the country music legend in Macon.
Nelson is resting his voice after coming down with the flu, which forced him to cancel his January and February tour dates. He was scheduled to perform in Macon Wednesday night before the cancellations.
The Macon Centreplex announced that Nelson has rescheduled for Nov. 10 at the Macon City Auditorium, according to a release.
Tickets to the sold out February concert will be accepted for the fall performance.
Comments