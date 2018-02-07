Identity released of woman killed when pickup slams into tree

A McIntyre woman died early Wednesday after the pickup she was riding in crashed into a tree in Baldwin County.
Deonna Wells, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:50 a.m., Baldwin County deputy coroner Ken Garland said.
Wells was riding in the passenger seat of a white pickup that left the 600 block of Ga. 49 southwest of Milledgeville at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The male driver also was unresponsive when Baldwin County firefighters arrived on the scene.
He had to be cut out of the pickup, which was wrapped around a tree at the woods line.
He was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
His identity was not immediately released.
One lane of the highway was blocked as the Georgia State Patrol and Baldwin County sheriff's deputies investigated the crash.
