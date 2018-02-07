A Macon man crashed his Ford F-250 pickup in the 6000 block of Bethel Church Road early Wednesday morning in south Bibb County.
Local

Man thrown from pickup in rollover crash

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 07, 2018 06:47 AM

A Macon man flipped his pickup early Wednesday in the 6000 block of Bethel Church Road.

At about 5:45 a.m., the driver was thrown from the red Ford F-250 as it overturned on the south Bibb County road near Fulton Mill Road at about 5:45 a.m.

The man was conscious and talking to paramedics and Macon-Bibb County firefighters at the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

No other vehicles were involved.

Preliminary information indicates he lost control in a curve in the road and overturned on the shoulder with the pickup coming to rest on the driver's side.

Bethel Church Road was blocked for more than an hour as the wreckage was cleared.

