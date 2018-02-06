Dead man's untouched 'Meals on Wheels' leads to body discovery

A Meals on Wheels worker became suspicious Tuesday when a Macon man's recently delivered food had not been touched.
Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said the worker's discovery led to a welfare check at 2808 Columbus Road in Unionville at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The body of James Glover, believed to be in his early 80s, was found inside his home that backs up to an alley off Pansy Avenue near Iris Street.
Glover lived just west of Pansy Avenue and near where homicide victim Hillard Martin was found October 2 and not far from where Andre Taylor was fatally shot in the head April 3.
Jones said Glover had not been seen or heard from for several days, according to witnesses.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies, investigators and a crime scene technician treated the discovery as a crime scene, but no signs of foul play were immediately found on Glover's body.
An examination at the morgue is pending, but considering his age early indications show he likely died of natural causes.
Jones is asking anyone who knows Glover's family to call him at 478-256-6716.
