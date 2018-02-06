More Videos

New charter school opens enrollment looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment looking for young dreamers

Pause
Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered 0:58

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day 2:45

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 1:13

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument

Spelling for glory and big bucks 1:48

Spelling for glory and big bucks

Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges 1:37

Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges

'I don't give a...' man with knife yells before cop fatally shoots him 8:05

'I don't give a...' man with knife yells before cop fatally shoots him

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze 2:48

'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze

Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter 1:10

Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an anonymous tip came in about a man's body at 2808 Columbus Road in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an anonymous tip came in about a man's body at 2808 Columbus Road in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Dead man's untouched 'Meals on Wheels' leads to body discovery

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 06, 2018 10:28 AM

A Meals on Wheels worker became suspicious Tuesday when a Macon man's recently delivered food had not been touched.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said the worker's discovery led to a welfare check at 2808 Columbus Road in Unionville at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The body of James Glover, believed to be in his early 80s, was found inside his home that backs up to an alley off Pansy Avenue near Iris Street.

Glover lived just west of  Pansy Avenue and near where homicide victim Hillard Martin was found October 2 and not far from where Andre Taylor was fatally shot in the head April 3.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones said Glover had not been seen or heard from for several days, according to witnesses.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies, investigators and a crime scene technician treated the discovery as a crime scene, but no signs of foul play were immediately found on Glover's body. 

An examination at the morgue is pending, but considering his age early indications show he likely died of natural causes. 

Jones is asking anyone who knows Glover's family to call him at 478-256-6716.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New charter school opens enrollment looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment looking for young dreamers

Pause
Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered 0:58

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day 2:45

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 1:13

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument

Spelling for glory and big bucks 1:48

Spelling for glory and big bucks

Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges 1:37

Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges

'I don't give a...' man with knife yells before cop fatally shoots him 8:05

'I don't give a...' man with knife yells before cop fatally shoots him

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze 2:48

'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze

Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter 1:10

Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter

New charter school opens enrollment looking for young dreamers

View More Video