Local

Willie Nelson: 'I will see you all down the road,' but not in Macon this week

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 06, 2018 08:32 AM

Willie Nelson is not getting "on the road again" any time soon.

The 84-year-old country music legend canceled his February dates "as he requires a few weeks to recover completely from the flu," his representative stated in a news release published by Variety.

Nelson was set to perform to a sold out crowd Wednesday night at the Macon City Auditorium and head to Biloxi, Miss., for another appearance on Friday.

"He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing," the release stated.

Nelson became short of breath during the first song of a concert in Southern California early last month and canceled all of his January dates.

A performance last August also abruptly halted when he suffered respiratory problems that required hospitalization.

He later tweeted: "The altitude got to me and I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground."

Nelson plans to resume touring in March, and the Macon show is expected to be rescheduled. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled performance, but if you would like a refund, visit your point of purchase.

He has canceled six concerts in Florida: Feb. 10 in Panama City, Feb. 12 in Estero, Feb. 13 in Pompano Beach, Feb. 15 in Clearwater, Feb. 17 in Cocoa and Feb. 18 in Saint Augustine.





