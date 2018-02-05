Accused killer of Peach deputies all but confessed to GBI agent at hospital

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:48 Spelling for glory and big bucks Pause 1:37 Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges 8:05 'I don't give a...' man with knife yells before cop fatally shoots him 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 2:48 'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze 1:10 Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter 1:01 Fire erupts at Middle Georgia Freightliner repair shop in Macon 0:32 Major fire closes 247 near Bibb distributing in Macon 1:47 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case. Amy Leigh Womack and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case. Amy Leigh Womack and Woody Marshall The Telegraph