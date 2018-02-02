County executive says he missed out on promotion because he is black. Now he's threatening to sue for $2.5 million

A high-ranking Macon-Bibb County executive claims that he was denied a promotion because of his race.
The attorney representing Assistant County Manager Charles Coney has submitted a notice of intent to sue, seeking $2.5 million from the county based on allegations of discriminatory and retaliatory conduct. Coney, who is black, was not promoted to the county manager job because of his race, a notice sent to the county Jan. 25 contends.
The notice asks if county officials are interested in mediating the issue. It says Coney is in the process of filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The document states that around October 2017, Coney faced discrimination and that his freedom of expression and speech rights were violated. The document was submitted to Macon-Bibb County by Albany-based attorney Maurice Luther King, Jr.
The county manager position has been held by a white man since the consolidation of Macon and Bibb County in 2014, it said.
Mayor Robert Reichert’s recommendation for county manager would need to receive final approval from the County Commission.
"Mr. Coney applied for this position and he was not awarded this position, even though he met the qualifications for this position," King wrote. "Furthermore, a review of the personnel files of Mr. Coney establishes that Mr. Coney has an unblemished and excellent work history with Macon-Bibb County."
King wrote that based on the information they have, a white man turned down the job twice before Reichert suspended the county manager search. Later, the mayor appointed then-County Attorney Judd Drake, who is also white, as interim county manager despite the assistant county manager job description stating that that person fills in when a county manager is absent or the job is vacant, the notice said.
At the time, Coney had been serving as co-interim county manager with another executive.
"It seems like to me even though (Coney is) qualified to do the job, when it came to appointing an interim, he had to have another person with him," King said in an interview with The Telegraph. "And then they appoint the county attorney, a white male, who can do it without having any assistance."
Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said Friday that the county does not comment on potential litigation.
The county manager position came open in April after the resignation of Dale Walker, who stepped down amid a pension plan investigation.
A committee made up of Reichert and several other county officials selected four finalists for the position from at least 61 applicants.
Coney has been an assistant county manager since the consolidation of Macon and Bibb County in 2014. Before then, he served as the special assistant to Bibb County's chief administrative officer.
In November, Reichert's decision to appoint Drake to the interim role prompted Commissioner Elaine Lucas to question during a commission meeting why Coney was passed over.
The county manager helps run a $279 million operation with about 1,800 employees. The job pays between $126,297 and $210,267 based on experience.
