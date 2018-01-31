Passenger in car that crashed in Macon dies

The passenger in a car that wrecked in Macon died from injuries sustained in the accident.
At 11:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vicki King, 62, and her passenger, Michael King, 65, of Lizella, were traveling along the 1000 block of Tucker Road when King's vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Both people were transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for treatment. Michael King later was pronounced dead by doctors. The accident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the “on-call” accident investigator.
