Georgia church fire ruled arson

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an arsonist who set fire to a southwest Georgia church.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens' office reported the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Camilla suffered extensive damage in the fire Tuesday morning.
At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, flames tore through 63-year-old building at 8572 Pinecliff Road in Mitchell County.
The investigation revealed several items are missing from the church and burglary is the suspected motive for the fire.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are possible.
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and the ATF are assisting the state fire marshals office in the investigation.
Comments