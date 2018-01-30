Local

January 30, 2018 9:47 AM

Grease fire likely cause of apartment blaze that displaced 14 people

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

More than a dozen people were forced from their homes Monday night in a west Macon apartment fire.

Just after 9:45 p.m., Macon-Bibb County firefighters were called to Riverbend Apartments at 3645 Mercer University Drive.

Fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton said one of the residents told firefighters the blaze started in her kitchen in building No. 7 at the back of the complex near Bloomfield Road.

"She was cooking and the grease caught on fire," Gleaton said.

He counted 14 people displaced from the fire as flames damaged four of the eight units in the building and smoke and water damaged the rest.

"It burned the roof off one half of it," Gleaton said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Gleaton was back at the scene Tuesday morning to get a look at the damage in the daylight and take pictures as part of the investigation.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Pause
They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 1:47

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair 0:58

Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:03

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:15

You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event

Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish? 1:04

Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish?

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 1:06

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment

Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones 0:59

Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

View more video

Local