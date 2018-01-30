Grease fire likely cause of apartment blaze that displaced 14 people

1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' Pause

9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

1:47 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

0:58 Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair

1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event

1:04 Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish?

1:06 Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment