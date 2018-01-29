I’m ‘Beyoncé,’ she said, ‘Beyoncé Knowles.’ (She wasn’t, but she fooled Georgia cop)

The first name — Beyoncé — didn’t ring a bell. The full name — Beyoncé Giselle Knowles — didn’t either. At least not at first.
And on a recent Sunday afternoon it worked long enough for a Macon woman to, if only briefly, slip away from the cops.
A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the Liberty Inn — actual slogan: “Where you are free to enjoy your stay” — on Pio Nono Avenue on Jan. 21. It seems a woman there, an alleged trespasser who was not registered, had somehow let herself into Room 119 and crawled in bed.
The deputy’s write-up said a janitor soon found the intruder and “asked her to leave several times but she refused.” When the deputy got there, his report goes on, “I spoke to ‘Beyoncé’ and she immediately got out of bed.”
They then walked to the motel office, where a motel employee said the mystery woman had no business staying there. The deputy filled out a trespassing-notification form, a formality to let the woman know she wasn’t welcome.
“We did not realize until after ‘Beyoncé’ signed the form and left the premises that it was a false name,” the deputy’s report says. “I drove around and was able to locate her and identify her.”
Her real name? Miranda. She was informed that her rights to enter the Liberty had been revoked.
