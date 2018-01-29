Coroner offers to transport Super Bowl revelers "sitting up," not in body bag

As football fans celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, one Georgia coroner is going the extra mile to make sure they make it home alive.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is offering free rides Sunday for those planning to party while watching the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
"This is my continuing effort to keep DUI drivers off the street in Bibb County," Jones said.
About 5 years ago, Jones started offering to transport people to and from parties on New Year's Eve.
Last year, when the Falcons made it to the big game, Jones decided to crank up a passenger van and hit the streets again.
Sunday, he'll drive folks to and from parties inside Bibb County from 4 p.m. until midnight.
Anyone interested in a ride can make a reservation by calling Jones at 478-256-6716.
