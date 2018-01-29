Local

Coroner seeks court order to cremate remains of unidentified man killed on Pio Nono

By Liz Fabian

Three weeks after a man was hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue, authorities still don't know his name.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the unidentified man's fingerprints have not matched any of those in the database, and other efforts to identify him have not been successful.

"I'm seeking a court order to have him cremated," Jones said Monday.

Pictures released of tattoos on the white man's body have failed to produce any leads on his identity.

A unidentified white man believed to be in his 50s has tattoos on his left chest and shoulder that could help identify him. He was hit by a car and killed on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Monday morning.

Jones believes the bald man, likely in his 50s, was homeless.

He had a gray goatee and tattoos. On his left chest was a cluster of one large rose and smaller ones around it. On his left shoulder: a tattoo of a woman's head and bare breasts.

About 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 8, the man was hit in the 2800 block of of Pio Nono Avenue. The driver of the 1998 Lexus that hit him said he did not see the pedestrian crossing the road in the dark.

The deceased man has been known to frequent the Krispy Kreme and Krystal near Hightower Road, close to where he was killed, as well as the Subway on Eisenhower Parkway across from the back entrance of the old Westgate Mall.

Last May, a homeless man without identification also was hit on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon.

He was identified days later, but authorities could not locate family members.

Relatives in Ohio learned of his death after Charlie Ray Brown had already been cremated by court order.

Jones is urging anyone with information about the man killed Jan. 8 to call him at 478-256-6716.

