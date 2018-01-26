Lottery winner almost leaves winning ticket on Macon store counter

A Macon man almost walked away from a big lottery prize.
Former radio personality Todd Wilson, 54, was presented with a $10,000 check Thursday after winning a Georgia Lottery Print n Play prize.
Wilson, the technical director for Mercer University's theatre department, recently bought the ticket at the Shell station at 3750 Mercer University Drive.
"I almost left it on the counter," Wilson said. "I was leaving and had forgotten to grab it until the clerk called out to me."
Wilson inspected the ticket in the car.
"I started looking and matching... Then I just kept saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,'" he said.
Wilson said the prize has made his year.
He plans to pay some bills and invest in his savings.
