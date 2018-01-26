Macon's Todd Wilson won $10,000 in a Georgia Lottery Print n Play game, but almost left the store without his winning ticket.
Macon's Todd Wilson won $10,000 in a Georgia Lottery Print n Play game, but almost left the store without his winning ticket. Special to The Telegraph Georgia Lottery Commission
Macon's Todd Wilson won $10,000 in a Georgia Lottery Print n Play game, but almost left the store without his winning ticket. Special to The Telegraph Georgia Lottery Commission

Local

Lottery winner almost leaves winning ticket on Macon store counter

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 26, 2018 12:04 PM

A Macon man almost walked away from a big lottery prize.

Former radio personality Todd Wilson, 54, was presented with a $10,000 check Thursday after winning a Georgia Lottery Print n Play prize.

Wilson, the technical director for Mercer University's theatre department, recently bought the ticket at the Shell station at 3750 Mercer University Drive.

"I almost left it on the counter," Wilson said. "I was leaving and had forgotten to grab it until the clerk called out to me."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wilson inspected the ticket in the car.

"I started looking and matching... Then I just kept saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,'" he said.

Wilson said the prize has made his year.

He plans to pay some bills and invest in his savings.



  Comments  