Local

Tax relief seminars offer insight into property taxes, move to annual garbage billing

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 24, 2018 03:42 PM

In 2017, Macon-Bibb County property owners saw their millage rate increase and changes in the billing for garbage and recylcing services.

Starting Thursday, a series of tax relief seminars will be held for residents to learn more about property taxes, homestead exemptions, payment plans and the switch to annual garbage billing, according to a news release.

The three seminars are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22 and March 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.

Attending the seminars will be representatives with the Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner's Office, the Macon-Bibb County Tax Assessor's Office and the county's Solid Waste Department.

"We want to help people better understand their local taxes, learn how they can save money, and let them know about a payment plan option if they are behind on paying their taxes and solid waste bills,” Tax Commissioner Wade McCord said in a statement.





