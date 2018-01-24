ACLU Georgia chastises Sen. Isakson, Reps. Lewis and Loudermilk for stifling free speech

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has a warning for some of the state's top politicos: don't block constituents on social media.
Wednesday, the ACLU of Georgia went public with their efforts to prevent censoring elected officials' and government leaders' constituents on official Facebook pages.
In a news release, the ACLU reported it sent warning letters to U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and U.S. Reps. John Lewis and Barry Loudermilk.
"Our democracy thrives when people can freely criticize elected officials, including yourself," the letter states.
The ACLU claims the elected leaders have blocked one or more of their constituents without providing a valid reason.
The ACLU of Georgia has asked Isakson, Lewis and Loudermilk to restore privileges of those they have blocked or provide a legal reason for not allowing them to post comments.
The organization cites court rulings protecting free speech rights on social media.
In December, ACLU of Georgia also sent demand letters to the Henry County Police Department, and U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, asking them to unblock individuals.
They complied.
A letter also went to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, which unblocked several of the blocked individuals, the release stated.
The Worth County Sheriff's Office went offline after similar complaints were lodged by the ACLU about censoring comments.
