Local

Rest areas to close in Bibb, Monroe for renovations

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 23, 2018 04:46 PM

Interstate rest areas in Bibb and Monroe counties are set to close next week for up to five months.

Signs alerting drivers to the Jan. 29 closings will soon be placed ahead of the pit stops on Interstate 75 southbound in Monroe County, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday. Drivers will not have access to the rest areas driveways, parking areas or buildings until the re-opening, which is expected to take place no later than June 28.

Among the planned improvements are: repairs to the parking lots, sidewalks, landscaping and picnic canopies; replacement of interior and exterior lights with LED lighting; installation of automatically flushing toilets and occupancy sensors for lighting in the restrooms; replacement of floor tiles, counters, mirrors and electric hand dryers; repairs and repainting walls and ceilings, according to the news release.

Two rest areas in Laurens County re-opened in November after being closed since September 2016 for a $3.6 million demolition and reconstruction.

The work at rest areas in Bibb and Monroe counties will be completed by Headley Construction Corp. for a total of $3,085,000. Money used to pay for the work comes from the Georgia LOGO program, which generates about $3.3 million annually by offering businesses advertising opportunities along highway interchanges through the placement of names and logos on signs ahead of exit ramps.

