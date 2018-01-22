Macon-Bibb officials to consider sports complex sale agreement

Plans for major renovations to a stadium that ties into the sale of a sports complex could take a significant step this week.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission's Committee of the Whole is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution that authorizes the sale of the 2851 Heath Road complex to the Bibb County Board of Education. If approved by the full commission and school board, one of the requirements is for a public hearing to be held.
The financial details of the sale were not available Monday.
The money the county receives from the sale of the DeFore complex would be used to upgrade Henderson Stadium. Macon-Bibb would seek proposals from firms bidding to design and renovate Henderson.
The county and school district are also partnering to build a multipurpose complex that would feature an artificial turf behind Hartley Elementary School on Anthony Road.
The cost of the $1.5 million project is being split between the county and and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
Disability fee exemption
A Macon-Bibb County commissioner wants to allow people with disabilities to not be forced to pay solid waste collection fees.
Commissioner Joe Allen is sponsoring an ordinance that would exempt people who are fully disabled from the garbage and recycling charges. Allen initially proposed a similar measure being added to an ordinance last year, but the exemption was removed without his knowledge, he said.
Allen said Monday he believes either the mayor or then-County Attorney Judd Drake kept the disabled exemption out of the final ordinance that switched garbage and recycling fees to annual payments.
"If this doesn't get done this time, I"m going to be very unhappy with this government," Allen said. "This is something that should have been done. Everyone on the board agreed to it."
Allen's ordinance is on Tuesday's agenda for the Operations and Finance Committee. It states that a homeowner can apply for a fee waiver if they are designated 100 percent disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. Social Security Administration
