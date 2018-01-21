Local

Shot fired in Dollar General failed robbery attempt

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 21, 2018 07:20 PM

Two men tried to rob a Dollar General in Macon on Sunday and one of them fired a shot.

At about 5 p.m. the men entered the Dollar General 1444 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and one of them fired a shotgun into a wall as they entered, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The employees ran to the rear of the store and the suspects left without getting anything. No one was injured.

The suspects were described as black males, over six feet all and wearing masks and dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

