Teens charged in auto break-ins

Two teens were arrested on charges of breaking into cars Sunday after a resident reported suspicious activity.
At about 1:30 a.m. Bibb County deputies were called to Southfork Drive after someone reported multiple people looking into vehicles, according to a release.
When deputies arrived on the scene they located suspects who fled on foot. A 16-year-old male was caught after a brief chase. A second, Jaquavius Terrion Moore, 17, was caught after he tried to get back into a vehicle the suspects had used, the release stated. The car turned out to be stolen.
Two other suspects were not located.
Moore was charged with entering auto and theft by receiving auto, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a pistol by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.
The 16-year-old was charged with entering an auto and was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Development Center.
After interviewing Moore, the release stated, investigators learned that the suspects had entered multiple vehicles in the area.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
