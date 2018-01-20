Government shutdown impacts Ocmulgee Monument

Macon's Ocmulgee National Monument is seeing the effects of the federal government shutdown. The U.S. government officially shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday when Republicans and Democrats failed to make a deal to continue funding government services.
The visitor's center and Earth Lodge at Ocmulgee will be closed, and scheduled programs at this national park will be canceled during this time, according to a Facebook post Saturday. Employees will not be able to answer emails or phone calls or monitor social media accounts. Park roads and trails still will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but visitors use them at their own risk.
