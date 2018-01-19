Local

January 19, 2018 12:39 PM

Log truck driver crashes into nurse's car, but she can't save him

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A log truck driver might have sustained a fatal medical emergency before he crashed into another car and ran off an east Macon road Friday morning.

Andrew Willis, 46, of Alden Street in Macon was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at Coliseum Medical Centers, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

"I don't see any visible signs of trauma, but after we examine the body, we'll go from there," Jones said.

He will be researching Willis' medical history to see if there were any likely factors that could have caused him to veer across Shurling Drive just after 7 a.m..

Bibb County sheriff's investigators say Willis was in the right lane headed north in the 2500 block of the thoroughfare.

He moved into the left lane and into the path of a 2010 Ford Focus driven by nurse Nickelow Carlton of Newnan.

Carlton veered into the center lane to try to avoid impact, but the truck kept coming and hit her car, which spun into the southbound lanes.

The 2018 Mack tractor-trailer continued to veer across southbound lanes and crashed into trees across from St. Paul AME church.

Carlton was hurt but tried to assist Willis, but he was already slumped over the steering wheel.

Both of them were taken to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to a sheriff's news release.

Bibb sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash and expect a GBI autopsy will be performed to determine how Willis died.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

Local