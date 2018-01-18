Man dies alone in his home and coroner can't find his family

A 55-year-old Macon man died Tuesday and authorities are looking for his family.
Larry Dixon, of 1255 James Street off Log Cabin Drive, was found dead of natural causes, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
The white man apparently lived alone and Jones is searching for his family members.
Jones also is still trying to identify a bald white man who was hit by a car and killed Jan. 8 on Pio Nono Avenue.
The victim, who apparently was homeless, is believed to be in his 50s and has a gray goatee and tattoos.
On his left chest is a cluster of one large rose and smaller ones around it.
A tattoo of a woman's head and bare breasts is on his left shoulder.
The man is known to have frequented the Krystal, Krispy Kreme and Subway near the corner of Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono.
He was crossing the street at about 6:45 a.m. that Monday in the 2800 block of of Pio Nono, the man was hit by a 1998 Lexus driven by a Milledgeville man who said he did not him in the dark.
Anyone with information in either case is urged to call Jones at 478-256-6716.
