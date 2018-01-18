Behind-the-scenes summit underway to settle multimillion-dollar Bibb schools lawsuit

By 7:30 on a bone-chilling morning in downtown Macon, a stream of attorneys and their clients had already begun trickling in for a high-stakes meeting to try to settle a lawsuit filed by Bibb County’s school district to recover roughly $9 million that the district claims it is due from tech companies and others in now-contentious business dealings.
The private mediation gathering at a Mulberry Street law office that sits across Third Street from the school system’s headquarters and the federal courthouse is aimed at reaching an agreement, in part, in a complex case that centers on allegedly fraudulent technology purchases and other matters.
Among those named in the school system's suit are: former Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Cliffard Whitby, former school Superintendent Romain Dallemand; Florida attorney Harold Knowles and Macon businessman Dave Carty; Progressive Property Management LLC; the Central Georgia Partnership for Individual and Community Development; Positiventures Initiative; Whitby Inc.; Integrated Technologies Consulting; and the Florida-based Knowles and Randolph P.A. law firm, for which Knowles is a managing partner; Dave Carty’s business partner, Isaac Culver; Culver and Carty’s company, Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc.; Comptech Computer Technologies Inc. and its president and CEO, Allen J. Stephen; Pinnacle/CSG Inc. and its president, Cory McFarlane. Whitby created Whitby Inc., Central Georgia Partnership and Positiventures. He also formed Integrated along with his brother-in-law, Tyrone Lewis.
The case also involves allegations of money laundering and misconduct pertaining to the Macon Promise Neighborhood initiative.
Never miss a local story.
It also says that defendants, as recently as May 2017, took steps to create software that could be passed off as the system for which the school district paid $3.2 million in 2012.
The school district alleges that it paid the money for Proscenium software it never received and that the district contends the Tallahassee, Florida, construction company didn’t have the capability to produce.
Comments