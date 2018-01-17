5 snow transformations in Middle Georgia

More Videos 0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school Pause 0:58 Multi-car accident on Interstate 75 South 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 0:52 Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 0:30 Snow is falling in Macon 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:55 Hundreds march in MLK Day event in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school Children in Macon take a snow day off from school and show what delights about the overnight surprise. Children in Macon take a snow day off from school and show what delights about the overnight surprise. Beau Cabell and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Children in Macon take a snow day off from school and show what delights about the overnight surprise. Beau Cabell and Woody Marshall The Telegraph