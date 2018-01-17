More Videos

Local

5 snow transformations in Middle Georgia

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 17, 2018 04:49 PM

Snowfall across Middle Georgia created some beautiful images shared on Facebook.

Here are just 5 of the many that brought joy to the heart.

1. Wesleyan College students enjoying the snow on campus.

2. Rozar Park in Perry is always lovely but even more so as a winter wonderland.

3. Speaking of beautiful places, check out these photos of Amerson Park.

4. Don't you just love this Mercer University video!

5. How quiet the scene at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.

