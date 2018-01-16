Local

January 16, 2018 4:49 PM

With snow expected overnight, Middle Georgia schools announce closings

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

A number of school systems across the region have canceled classes on Wednesday because of an approaching winter storm.

National Weather Service forecasters on Wednesday afternoon estimated that up to 2 inches of snow could fall in parts of Middle Georgia. The greatest accumulations were expected roughly west and northwest of Macon, a locale that could see about an inch of snow itself.

Estimated times of arrival for frozen precipitation in the midstate ranged from about 1 a.m. until daybreak as the storm rolled in from the west-northwest.

Be sure to check your school or school system's latest information online. Some school and Emergency Management Agency representatives were meeting Tuesday night before making a final decision about Wednesday classes.

Schools that announced closings on Tuesday for Wednesday included:

* Bibb County schools

* Crawford County schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)

* Crisp County schools

* Dooly County schools

* Gordon State College

* Houston County schools

* Jones County schools

* M.A. Evans Academy

* Macon County schools

* Monroe County schools

* Peach County schools

* Sumter County schools

* Taylor County schools

* Twiggs County schools

* Twiggs Academy

* Upson County schools

* Washington County schools

Return to Macon.com for updates.

Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:11

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

Pause
'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee 0:30

Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee

Houston County investigator weighs in on fatal shooting at mobile home park.mov 2:55

Houston County investigator weighs in on fatal shooting at mobile home park.mov

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 1:10

Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash

  • GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

    GBI Director Vernon Keenan, at a press conference about three arrests for abuse of elderly or disabled people, said the legal term for what an Albany woman did was run an 'unlicensed personal care home.' But that's only the legal term for a kind of severe abuse. "In fact, they are dungeons where the elderly and disabled persons are warehoused so that their benefits can be siphoned off. They're neglected, they're abused, they're financially exploited."

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View more video

Local