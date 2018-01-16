With snow expected overnight, Middle Georgia schools announce closings

A number of school systems across the region have canceled classes on Wednesday because of an approaching winter storm.
National Weather Service forecasters on Wednesday afternoon estimated that up to 2 inches of snow could fall in parts of Middle Georgia. The greatest accumulations were expected roughly west and northwest of Macon, a locale that could see about an inch of snow itself.
Estimated times of arrival for frozen precipitation in the midstate ranged from about 1 a.m. until daybreak as the storm rolled in from the west-northwest.
Be sure to check your school or school system's latest information online. Some school and Emergency Management Agency representatives were meeting Tuesday night before making a final decision about Wednesday classes.
Schools that announced closings on Tuesday for Wednesday included:
* Bibb County schools
* Crawford County schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)
* Crisp County schools
* Dooly County schools
* Gordon State College
* Houston County schools
* Jones County schools
* M.A. Evans Academy
* Macon County schools
* Monroe County schools
* Peach County schools
* Sumter County schools
* Taylor County schools
* Twiggs County schools
* Twiggs Academy
* Upson County schools
* Washington County schools
Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.
