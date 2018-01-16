Brandon Carmichael, a Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crew member in Macon, prepares a salt truck Tuesday in advance of the threat of possible snow flurries across the midstate.
Brandon Carmichael, a Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crew member in Macon, prepares a salt truck Tuesday in advance of the threat of possible snow flurries across the midstate. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Brandon Carmichael, a Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crew member in Macon, prepares a salt truck Tuesday in advance of the threat of possible snow flurries across the midstate. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Local

Georgia expecting another round of snow, but could Macon get a dusting?

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 16, 2018 05:52 AM

The Macon area could finally see a little snow after winter weather skirted Middle Georgia earlier this season.

The National Weather Service expects light accumulations — or at least flurries — for parts of Middle Georgia through Wednesday morning. There was a 40 percent chance of rain and snow late Tuesday night, and a 30 percent chance of light snow Wednesday.

A strong cold front is bringing much lower temperatures — and the chance for a dusting of snow for about three dozen counties across the midstate, including: Bibb, Baldwin, Bleckley, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Hancock, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Macon, Peach, Houston, Laurens, Treutlen, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs, Greene, Washington, and Emanuel counties.

The high across much of the midstate Wednesday will only reach the mid-30s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Northwest Georgia is expected to see up to an inch of snow depending how much moisture is in the air when the front comes through to drop temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory was posted from noon Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday for Polk, Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, Walker, Dade, Catoosa, Pickens, Gilmer, Fannin, Union, Towns, Whitfield and Murray counties.

WWXJPG.JPG
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Georgia Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Special to The Telegraph National Weather Service

A second advisory from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday includes even more counties as far south as Stewart County below Columbus over to Schley and Taylor, Crawford, Monroe, Butts, Newton up to the outskirts of Athens, into Gainesville and including Atlanta.

Only extreme north Georgia is expected to see an inch or more, but Macon and Dublin could see 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch.

Light snow accumulations could cause travel difficulties, and any precipitation that falls could linger in the cold.

Snow or flurries are expected to end shortly after sunrise on Wednesday as winds gust to more than 20 mph, with temperatures in the 20s feeling like 15 to 25 degrees in Macon.

Middle Georgia highs will reach only into the mid- to upper 30s on Wednesday.

The weather advisories could change, so the Weather Service advises checking for forecast updates.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

    Coroner Leon Jones says Audrey Parks, 58, died six hours before passersby discovered her home on fire on Dorothy Street in east Macon on Sunday

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 1:28

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire
After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors
Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

View More Video