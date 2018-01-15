Boy injured when car hits bike

A 12-year-old boy on a bicycle was injured Monday when he pulled into the path of a vehicle.
The accident happened at about 11:23 a.m. on Evergreen Drive at Perdue Street., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. The boy, who was not identified, was traveling west on Perdue Street on the bicycle. He did not stop at the stop sign at Evergreen Drive and pulled into the path of a 2017 Kia Forte traveling north on Evergreen, the release stated.
The boy was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No charges have been filed against the driver.
