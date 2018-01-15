Man critical after shooting on Houston Avenue

A Macon man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Houston Avenue at the entrance to Pendleton Homes, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
Travis Sentell Lewis, 32, parked his vehicle in a nearby parking lot and walked across Houston Avenue toward two men, the release stated. After a short conversation, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at Lewis several times. The two men ran toward Pendleton Homes.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and white pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
