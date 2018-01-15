A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Houston Avenue at the entrance of Pendleton Homes on Sunday.
A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Houston Avenue at the entrance of Pendleton Homes on Sunday. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Houston Avenue at the entrance of Pendleton Homes on Sunday. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Local

Man critical after shooting on Houston Avenue

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 15, 2018 07:26 AM

A Macon man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Houston Avenue at the entrance to Pendleton Homes, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.

Travis Sentell Lewis, 32, parked his vehicle in a nearby parking lot and walked across Houston Avenue toward two men, the release stated. After a short conversation, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at Lewis several times. The two men ran toward Pendleton Homes.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and white pants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

    Coroner Leon Jones says Audrey Parks, 58, died six hours before passersby discovered her home on fire on Dorothy Street in east Macon on Sunday

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 1:28

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire
After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors
Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

View More Video