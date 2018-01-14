Deceased woman pulled from burning home

A passerby pulled a woman's body from a burning home Sunday but she is believed to have died hours earlier.
Macon-Bibb firefighters were called to the home at 3724 Dorothy Drive, off Riggins Mill Road, at 3:09 p.m., said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
When they arrived they found that a passerby had pulled a woman from the burning home but she was already dead. Jones said that based on the rigor mortis that had set in, she died hours before the fire. She had no burns on her body.
After notifying her next of kin, he identified her as Audrey Parks, 58.
He said it's possible she died of natural causes but until the cause of death is determined, he said the home is being treated as a crime scene. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday at the state crime lab.
A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said the deputies are investigating the case along with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.
