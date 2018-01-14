Deceased woman pulled from burning home

More Videos 2:42 After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors Pause 1:51 Renovations underway at future east Macon Mill Hill Community Arts Center 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire Coroner Leon Jones says Audrey Parks, 58, died six hours before passersby discovered her home on fire on Dorothy Street in east Macon on Sunday Coroner Leon Jones says Audrey Parks, 58, died six hours before passersby discovered her home on fire on Dorothy Street in east Macon on Sunday Beau Cabell and Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Coroner Leon Jones says Audrey Parks, 58, died six hours before passersby discovered her home on fire on Dorothy Street in east Macon on Sunday Beau Cabell and Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph