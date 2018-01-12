Wondering what happened to the homeless along Macon's Ocmulgee River? Daybreak has answers

After Macon-Bibb County ordered the homeless to move camps off the Ocmulgee River last month, many people wondered what would happen to those who had no where to go.
Daybreak, a day center catering to the needs of the homeless in downtown Macon, has been receiving calls from the public about how people can help.
The center, run by Depaul USA with the support of volunteers from the community, is hosting a series of meetings to help the public better understand what is being done.
Beginning Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at 174 Walnut St., the "Homelessness in Macon" series will explain the various agencies that are working to help those without permanent housing.
In addition to Daybreak, the Economic Opportunity Council, Salvation Army, Macon Outreach, Loaves & Fishes, the Macon Rescue Mission and Weekend Lunch program have been pooling resources to make sure everyone is fed and has access to medical care and other resources.
On Feb. 6 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., Depaul USA executive director Charles Levesque will discuss what other cities are doing to support homeless populations.
The series continues Feb. 22 with the Greater Macon Sleepout where people are invited to sleep under the stars with members from Macon's homeless community to gain a greater understanding of the challenges people face when they have no roof over their heads.
The sleepout is a fundraiser for Daybreak and participants are encouraged to raise money to support the cause.
Refreshments will be provided at each of the events.
Anyone seeking more information is urged to call Daybreak at 478-216-9119.
