House fire with collapse that injured firefighters was arson, chief says

An arsonist put Macon-Bibb County firefighters in grave danger early Friday as burning debris fell on them.
Three injured firefighters from Station 5 were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, after part of the building collapsed, Chief Marvin Riggins said.
When crews arrived shortly after midnight, the house at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lanes was fully ablaze.
"There's major damage," Riggins said.
This was the second time firefighters were called to the vacant house not far from Edgewood Avenue and Little Richard Penniman Boulevard.
It was set on fire about a month ago, too, he said.
"Someone was burning inside of the house," Riggins said.
Because crews knew about the earlier fire, they feared someone might be inside Friday morning and battled the flames to make sure everyone was out.
Part of the porch collapsed and flames eventually tore through the whole roof.
Capt. Cox and privates Hamilton and Grady were rushed to the hospital.
"We're very, very fortunate they weren't hurt any worse than they were," Riggins said.
Two of them were released hours later, while the third was still being evaluated as of about 9 a.m., Riggins said.
No broken bones have been reported, he said.
Rewards are possible for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the fire.
Anonymous tips can be phoned into the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804.
