Three Macon-Bibb County firefighters were hurt in a house fire early Friday at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lane.
Three Macon-Bibb County firefighters were hurt in a house fire early Friday at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lane. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Three Macon-Bibb County firefighters were hurt in a house fire early Friday at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lane. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Local

House fire with collapse that injured firefighters was arson, chief says

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 12, 2018 09:56 AM

An arsonist put Macon-Bibb County firefighters in grave danger early Friday as burning debris fell on them.

Three injured firefighters from Station 5 were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, after part of the building collapsed, Chief Marvin Riggins said.

When crews arrived shortly after midnight, the house at the corner of Calhoun Street Lane and Elm Street Lanes was fully ablaze.

"There's major damage," Riggins said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This was the second time firefighters were called to the vacant house not far from Edgewood Avenue and Little Richard Penniman Boulevard.

It was set on fire about a month ago, too, he said.

"Someone was burning inside of the house," Riggins said.

Because crews knew about the earlier fire, they feared someone might be inside Friday morning and battled the flames to make sure everyone was out.

Part of the porch collapsed and flames eventually tore through the whole roof.

Capt. Cox and privates Hamilton and Grady were rushed to the hospital.

"We're very, very fortunate they weren't hurt any worse than they were," Riggins said.

Two of them were released hours later, while the third was still being evaluated as of about 9 a.m., Riggins said.

No broken bones have been reported, he said.

Rewards are possible for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the fire.

Anonymous tips can be phoned into the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • After gun found at Rosa Taylor parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

    Bibb School administrators brief parents, answer questions about gun found at Rosa Taylor Elementary School, and ask for input from parents.

After gun found at Rosa Taylor parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

After gun found at Rosa Taylor parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Rosa Taylor parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors
Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary
Who shot Keenan Guice? 1:59

Who shot Keenan Guice?

View More Video