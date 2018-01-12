Isolated tornado, severe storms possible as winter temps return to Georgia

Winter temperatures could return to Georgia with a bang Friday.
The National Weather Service reports a strong storm system will be crossing the state with a chance of potentially severe thunderstorms and an isolated tornado possible in Middle Georgia through Friday evening.
Much colder air will follow the storms which could trigger some brief snow from Rome to Blairsville in northwest Georgia.
Only light accumulations are expected and flurries are possible as far south as Interstate 20 and Interstate 85, according to the hazardous weather outlook.
In Macon, the high of about 66 degrees will drop quickly through the afternoon to a Saturday morning freeze.
Due to the wet weather Friday, black ice is possible across the northern half of the state.
Saturday's high in Macon will only reach 45 degrees with 20 mph gusts making it feel colder.
Middle Georgia highs in the 40s are expected all week after unseasonal temperatures reached 70 degrees in Macon three days this week.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
