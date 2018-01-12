Firefighters hospitalized after porch roof collapses on top of them

Three Macon-Bibb County firefighters were hospitalized early Friday after the top of a porch collapsed on them.
Just after midnight, crews were called to a house fire at the corner of Elm Street Lane and Calhoun Street Lane, which is not far from Edgewood Avenue and Little Richard Penniman Boulevard.
Firefighters on the scene said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, although few details were immediately available.
The house sustained significant damage as flames tore through the roof.
