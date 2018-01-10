Woman tending to her injured dog on highway is hit by sheriff's patrol car

A woman was struck by a Bibb County sheriff's patrol car early Wednesday morning on Mercer University Drive.
Just before 7 a.m., paramedics and the Georgia State Patrol were called to assist with a person hit by a vehicle not far from Log Cabin Drive.
GSP Sgt. Kevin Pope said the woman's dog got out of her car in the parking lot of CVS and was fatally injured on the road.
As the woman was trying to take care of her pet, another man nearby was flagging down an approaching Bibb County sheriff's deputy on patrol.
The officer was distracted by the man waving and did not see the woman, who rolled up onto the hood of the deputy's car.
"She was 540 feet from the nearest crosswalk," Pope said. "There was no speed involved."
The deputy was not en route to a call, but on regular patrol, he said.
Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said the woman was "talking when she left the scene," but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.
She was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health with a head injury, Pope said.
The names of the victim and the deputy were not immediately available.
