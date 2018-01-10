Georgia's weather forecasting groundhog General Beauregard is moving to Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson in time to prognosticate at sunrise on Ground Hog Day, Feb. 2.
Georgia's weather forecasting groundhog is moving closer to Middle Georgia

By Liz Fabian

January 10, 2018 11:07 AM

Middle Georgia is welcoming a new resident celebrity, groundhog General Beauregard Lee.

The Peach State's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, the famous weather prognosticator from Pennsylvania, has moved to Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson.

Beauregard will debut in his new home on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2.

At sunrise that morning, the furry forecaster will leave his home and predict whether Georgia will see an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

According to the "whistlepig's" Wikipedia profile, he has a "DWP" or "Doctor of Weather Prognostication" degree, which is not to be confused with an honorary doctorate from the University of Georgia.

Yellow River Game Ranch in Gwinnett County, where the Georgia groundhog tradition began three decades ago, closed last month, according to media reports.

Dauset Trails is a private, non-profit center that provides educational experiences with Georgia's native wildlife, early farm life and horse riding trails on 1,400 acres.

There are no admission or parking fees at Dauset Trails which is located at 360 Mount Vernon Church Road in Jackson.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines



