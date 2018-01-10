Photo of tattoos released as Bibb coroner tries to identify man killed on Pio Nono

Two days after an unidentified white man was killed on Macon's Pio Nono Avenue his identity remains a mystery.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones released a photo of the deceased man's tattoos in hopes someone will recognize him.
Jones believes the bald man, likely in his 50s, could have been homeless.
He has a gray goatee and tattoos.
On his left chest is a cluster of one large rose and smaller ones around it.
On his left shoulder is a tattoo of a woman's head and bare breasts.
At about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of of Pio Nono, the man was hit by a 1998 Lexus driven by a Milledgeville man who said he did not see the pedestrian crossing the road in the dark.
The man's fingerprints did not match any in the database, Jones said.
The deceased has been known to frequent the Krispy Kreme and Krystal near Hightower Road, close to where he was killed, and the Subway on Eisenhower Parkway across from the back entrance of the old Westgate Mall.
Last May, a homeless man without identification was hit on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon.
He was identified days later, but authorities could not locate family members.
Relatives in Ohio learned of his death after Charlie Ray Brown had already been cremated.
Coroner Jones is urging anyone with information about the man killed Monday to call him at 478-256-6716.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
