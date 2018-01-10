Photo of tattoos released as Bibb coroner tries to identify man killed on Pio Nono

More Videos

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

Pause
Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 2:26

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral 1:55

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 near Byron 0:38

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 near Byron

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:43

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb 1:32

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb

  • Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018

    An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018.

An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Photo of tattoos released as Bibb coroner tries to identify man killed on Pio Nono

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 10, 2018 09:44 AM

Two days after an unidentified white man was killed on Macon's Pio Nono Avenue his identity remains a mystery.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones released a photo of the deceased man's tattoos in hopes someone will recognize him.

Tattoo.JPG
A unidentified white man believed to be in his 50s had tattoos on his left chest and shoulder that could help authorities identify the man hit by a car and killed on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Monday morning.
Special to The Telegraph Bibb County Coroner's Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones believes the bald man, likely in his 50s, could have been homeless.

He has a gray goatee and tattoos.

On his left chest is a cluster of one large rose and smaller ones around it.

On his left shoulder is a tattoo of a woman's head and bare breasts.

At about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of of Pio Nono, the man was hit by a 1998 Lexus driven by a Milledgeville man who said he did not see the pedestrian crossing the road in the dark.

The man's fingerprints did not match any in the database, Jones said.

The deceased has been known to frequent the Krispy Kreme and Krystal near Hightower Road, close to where he was killed, and the Subway on Eisenhower Parkway across from the back entrance of the old Westgate Mall.

Last May, a homeless man without identification was hit on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon.

He was identified days later, but authorities could not locate family members.

Relatives in Ohio learned of his death after Charlie Ray Brown had already been cremated.

Coroner Jones is urging anyone with information about the man killed Monday to call him at 478-256-6716.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

Pause
Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 2:26

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral 1:55

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 near Byron 0:38

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 near Byron

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:43

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb 1:32

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb

  • Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

    Georgia Bulldogs lost in overtime 26-23 to Alabama in the National Championship game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

View More Video