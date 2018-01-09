Willie Nelson suspends tour after falling ill during show

Willie Nelson has canceled several shows and returned to his home in Texas to recuperate after falling ill during a show over the weekend
Nelson, 84, was performing his opening song, “Whiskey River,” in San Diego when he stopped the song and left the stage. According to Rolling Stone magazine, fans said Nelson was coughing and appeared to be experiencing breathing difficulties.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Nelson’s publicist said he either had the flu or a bad cold and was recuperating at his home in Texas.
He postponed the rest of his January tour, five shows that include three shows that were scheduled this weekend. He is next scheduled to perform in Macon with Los Lonely Boys on Feb. 7, the start of a 10-day, eight-show tour.
Tyler Gambrell, spokeswoman for Spectre, which operates the Macon Auditorium, said Tuesday there were no plans to cancel the upcoming show, which will mark the start of a 10-day tour including seven more shows.
Nelson has had to cancel shows several times due to illness over the past few years, including seven shows from late January to early February 2017.
His most recent performance in Kansas City was in October at Starlight Theatre. That concert was a makeup performance for a show in June that was postponed because of inclement weather.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Telegraph staff writer Laura Corley contributed to this story.
