Chick-fil-A to help restock after thief swipes goods from a food pantry

Sometime over the Christmas holiday, a Grinch swiped canned goods that were meant to be given to others in need.
The shelves at Storehouse Ministry had been fully stocked before the holidays.
The morning of Jan. 2, when ministry director Glenda Grant walked inside the store house near Napier Avenue and Edna Place, there was no sign of the goods that were to be distributed to 60 families in need.
Grant called police and put out a plea to her Facebook friends.
Craig Craddock, a local Chick-fil-A operator, offered to help.
On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, from 5-8 p.m., all of the Chick-fil-A locations in Macon and Perry will be offering an incentive to those who bring canned food to donate and help re-stock the ministry's shelves.
Customers who bring in at least three non-perishable items will receive their choice of a free chicken sandwich or an 8-count box of chicken nuggets, according to a news release from Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.
There is a limit of one free offer per person, per day and participants must be present to get free food.
The Storehouse Ministry is operated by the Mid-State Baptist Association, which "seeks to stimulate church health, develop leaders and, as we work together, transform communities," according to its website.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
