Local

Chick-fil-A to help restock after thief swipes goods from a food pantry

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 09, 2018 02:54 PM

Sometime over the Christmas holiday, a Grinch swiped canned goods that were meant to be given to others in need.

The shelves at Storehouse Ministry had been fully stocked before the holidays.

The morning of Jan. 2, when ministry director Glenda Grant walked inside the store house near Napier Avenue and Edna Place, there was no sign of the goods that were to be distributed to 60 families in need.

Grant called police and put out a plea to her Facebook friends.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Craig Craddock, a local Chick-fil-A operator, offered to help.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, from 5-8 p.m., all of the Chick-fil-A locations in Macon and Perry will be offering an incentive to those who bring canned food to donate and help re-stock the ministry's shelves.

Customers who bring in at least three non-perishable items will receive their choice of a free chicken sandwich or an 8-count box of chicken nuggets, according to a news release from Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.

There is a limit of one free offer per person, per day and participants must be present to get free food.

The Storehouse Ministry is operated by the Mid-State Baptist Association, which "seeks to stimulate church health, develop leaders ​and, as we work together, transform communities," according to its website.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

    Alabama beats Georgia in overtime 26-23 heart breaker

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell
Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 2:26

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018 1:22

Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018

View More Video